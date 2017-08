On July 28, 2017 a group of Veterans gathered at the Veterans Memorial to make a donation to Zack Workman, for Flags and other supplies.

Those donating; the Cameron Veterans Home, Veterans Council donated $100.00, The VFW Post 7158 Cameron $200.00 and Cameron American Legion Post 33, $200.00.

Zack Workman, does the upkeep of the Memorial.