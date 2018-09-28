Cameron Teachers Awarded Grants for Classroom Enrichment Projects

It was an atmosphere of Publisher’s Clearing House and birthday celebrations as representatives of the Cameron Education Foundation visited a number of Cameron classrooms with grant checks for lucky teacher recipients last Wednesday, September 12th. There were balloons, candy, and lots of smiles as the grants were presented. The children in the various classrooms were as excited as the teachers and the presentation committee.

First top was the pre-school classroom of Crystal Lind (Goodrich Building) who received a grant for $976 to purchase Gross Motor equipment to support rapidly developing brains. Physical activity is fundamental to early childhood development, and evidence shows a relationship between motor and cognitive skills. Items purchased will include balance objects; appropriate climbing apparatus, hollow blocks, an aiming game, floor markers and potentially a second trike to further expand play-based learning opportunities.

The next stop was Parkview Elementary where grants were presented to Heatherlee Ryals (in association with Andrea Morris, Betsy Bogle, Cyndee Miller, Ricklinda Oehring, Crystal Lind, and Kimberly Holmes) was awarded $500 for Parkview’s Bucket Filler Program. The “Bucket” program is a national program designed to kindness, safety, and a positive learning environment for all students and to reduce the number of “bullying” incidents and referrals to the office.

Also at Parkview, a grant of $1200 was presented to Mary Flanders and Donn Harrison. Their grant is to purchase a quantity of the book, “Sherman the Fire Cat” to supplement an existing program from the Cameron Fire Department. The grant would also include a visit to the school by the book author and illustrator. Essentially, this book will help students to better understand the writing process.

The next stop was at Cameron Veterans Middle School where a $650 grant check was presented to art teacher Kay Leeper. The grant money will be used to acquire a portable art display system to help showcase student art in the community. Cameron schools include a number of talented young artists. Though artwork is displayed within the schools, and state art shows, there is little opportunity to make it available to the larger Cameron community.

The Presentation Committee next made their way to the Band Room to present a check to Blake Duran and Ann Goodwin Clark for the purchase of handheld digital recording devices for instrumental music. The purpose of these devices is to allow students to re-assess their work without taking up class time and allow them to play their tests privately instead of in front of their classmates.

The final grant award went to Melissa Harper-Stemberger teacher of High School English. The money will be used to purchase books with new and innovative ideas utilizing fun and creative methods that have been researched and proven effective.

Congratulations to all grant-winners!