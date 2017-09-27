Home / Home
Grant Kohlstaedt, Director of Operations; Rebecca Pickard, General Manager; Crew members Jackie Eads and Katlynn Hughes; and Trent Kohlstaedt, Supervisor. Crew members attending the games but not pictured: Jarod Green, J.C. Reeves, Michael Cook and Taylor Hughes.

Cameron Sonic team to compete in national games

Wed, 09/27/2017 - 3:03pm admin1
By: 
Annette Bauer

 

For the last nine months, Sonic Drive-In has put thousands of drive-in crews from across the country through a series of trainings, quizzes, and challenging team and individual competitions in search of the Final 12 crews to compete in this year’s 2017 DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES. The Games is an intense national training competition that inspires friendly competition among crew members and encourages team building at the drive-in level. Four random mystery shoppers would rate the drive-in performance every month, as well as the other aspects of the competition. The final piece was a validation audit done by Sonic corporate to evaluate every aspect and a knowledge bowl to test the knowledge of the employees.

Cameron Sonic is one of the top twelve being sent to compete in the National Finals held during the annual Sonic National Convention.

Grant Kohlstaedt, Director of Operations said, “The Dr. Pepper games are a great positive thing Sonic does and it is a great accomplishment.”

This coming weekend six crew members will embark on the VIP trip. In addition to the competition, crew members will have the opportunity to meet with SONIC’s executive team, and enjoy the daily entertainment the convention provides.

“We are so excited,” said Rebecca Pickard, General Manager. “Everything has been happening so fast.”

