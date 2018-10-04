Cameron residents arrested on drug charges

On April 5, 2018, the Cameron Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 400 block of N. Main Street in Cameron. After completion of the search warrant, affidavits were submitted to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clinton County Prosecutor Joe Gagnon has charged Franklin D. Wiglesworth with a Class D Felony for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Class D Misdemeanor for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000.00

Jennifer Wiglesworth was charged with a Class D Felony for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Class D Misdemeanor for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000.00

Ms. Wiglesworth was also charged with two Class A Felonies for Distribution of a Controlled Substance in a Protected Location (within 2000 feet of a School). Bond set at $100,000. 00.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Cameron Police Department with this investigation.