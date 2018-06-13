CAMERON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER TO ADOPT “MEALS-ON-WHEELS” PROGRAM

In response to the recent closing of the Cameron Nutrition Site (Stella Grinstead Center), officials at Cameron Regional have announced the Medical Center will assume operation of the Meals on Wheels Program to benefit homebound Cameron residents residing in Clinton County.

Warren McElwain, CRMC Board President, recently stated, “The Meals on Wheels Program is too important to the seniors of this area to let it disappear. The closing of the Nutrition Site is very unfortunate; however, with the assistance of volunteer drivers, the Medical Center will provide nutritious hot meals for the underserved Cameron population residing in Clinton County.”

In accordance with its 501(c)3 not-for-profit mission, and in keeping with its Community Needs commitment, CRMC will undertake a two-pronged approach to addressing the nutritional needs of area senior citizens:

1) Effective June 1, 2018, all seniors residing in the area are invited to eat breakfast (7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.) and/or lunch (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) in the CRMC Dining Room at greatly-reduced rates. Breakfast and lunch will both be served five days per week. CRMC’s welcoming environment will provide comradery, fellowship, and socialization for those choosing to participate.

2) Effective June 11, 2018, volunteer drivers will deliver hot meals daily at lunch time to homebound Cameron residents residing in Clinton County. A $5.00 charge will cover entrée, side, salad, bread, and dessert.

It is felt these two affordable approaches will nutritionally, physically, and mentally benefit area seniors. Financial assistance forms are available for those participants experiencing difficulty. Depending on results and participation, the Meals on Wheels Program may be later expanded to include Cameron residents residing in DeKalb County.

In addition, free diabetes education classes are held at CRMC on a regular basis. Questions on any of the above programs may be addressed to the CRMC Nutrition Services Department, Amy O’Grady, at (816) 649-3277.