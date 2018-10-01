Home / Home

Cameron Regional Medical Center’s First Newborn of 2018

Wed, 01/10/2018

The New Year was properly welcomed at Cameron Regional Medical Center with the arrival of Hazel Marie Tucker, daughter of Brittany and Cody Tucker of Mercer.

Under the care of Daut Gjoni, M.D., Board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Hazel arrived at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2018, weighing 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces, and measuring 19.25” in length.  She joins five siblings:  Carson (2), Sophia (5), Kyler (5), Axel (3), and Ryker (1).

Representing CRMC’s first birth in 2018, Hazel and her family were the recipients of a $100 check from the Medical Center.

