Cameron Police Department make five arrests after search

On May 11, 2018 members of the Cameron Police Department began looking for a female who did not appear in court on a Cameron Police Department drug arrest. Clinton County Court issued an arrest warrant for Megan McClane, age 21, of Cameron.

Officers went to a residence in Cameron located in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. Upon arrival, two male subjects were taken into custody for possession of drugs. Contact was made with a female at the residence who stated McClane was not at the residence. After further investigation and a search of the residence, Officers found Ms. McClane hiding in the residence.

Clinton County Prosecutor Joe Gagnon filed charges on Rocky Botts Sr., age 37, of Cameron with a Class D Felony for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $30,000. Jason L. Moore, age 40, of Osborn, MO, was charged with a Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class D Misdemeanor of Possession for drug paraphernalia and his bond was set at $30,000. Megan McClane, age 21 of Cameron was arrested on the active warrant and charged with a Class E Felony for Resisting/Interfering with an arrest for a Felony and her total bond was set $45,000. Jackie Eberhart, age 45 of Cameron was charges with Class E Felony for Hindering Prosecution of a Felony and her bond was set at $30,000.

Kirsty O’Donnell, age 24, of Cameron was arrested for a Class D misdemeanor for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, charges pending.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Probation and Parole assisted with this case.