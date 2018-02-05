Cameron music students attend State Music Festival
On Thursday, April 26, Cameron band and choir students travel to Columbia to compete in the State Music Festival. This year a new rating system was implemented. Instead of being ranked I, II or III; students earned gold, silver or bronze medals.
The new ratings system is as follows: Gold - highest level of musical achievement performance; Silver - highly commendable level of musical achievement; Bronze - commendable level of musical achievement.
The results of this year’s competition is as follows:
GOLD MEDALS
Bailey Caldwell, clarinet; Lauren Peck, trumpet; Jordan Masters, trombone
SILVER MEDALS
Tyler Anderson, vocal; Eli Robinson, vocal; Erica Stufflebean, trumpet; Emma Quigley, mallets; Brass Quintet - Lauren Peck, Erica Stufflebean, Spencer Ice, Jordan Masters, Lizzy Stamper; Mixed Octet - Savannah Robinson, Megan Gregory, Lauren Peck, Mackenzie Davis, Judah Beasley, Cade Kearns, Tyler Anderson, Nick Sprague; Mens Octet - David Beasley, Judah Beasley, Patrick Fitzgerald, Cade Kearns, Tyler Anderson, Eli Luna, Jake Moore, Nick Sprague
BRONZE MEDALS
Jake Moore, vocal; David Beasley, vocal; Hannah Smith, vocal; Savannah Robinson, flute