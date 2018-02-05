Cameron music students attend State Music Festival

Upcoming Events

May 3

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

Band-O-Rama will be held at 7 p.m. in the Cameron High School gym;

May 4

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting a May The 4th Be With You event from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Aces for Aiden will be holding it’s annual Golf Tournament at the Cameron Memorial Golf Course.

A school choir concert will be held at 6 p.m. in Goodrich Auditorium.

Twisted Stitcher’s Quilt Guild will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Kidder Methodist Church. For more info, call 660-755-4911.

May 5

Cameron vs. Addiction, a community awareness and fundraising event, will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Cameron YMCA.

May 6

The Stella Center (Cameron Nutritional Center) will be holding a community fundraising dinner from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 7

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

May 8

The Missouri Shoal Chapter of the DAR will be hosing a Tour of DAR 1st Headquarters and lunch at 305 Main St., Arrow Rock, Mo.

May 10

