Cameron hosts fly in airshow

On Saturday June 23 the Cameron Airport played host to the first airshow since tragedy struck the last airshow causing it to close a day early in 2015.

Lee Crouch of Jesse James Outlaw Airshow explained to the City Council on Monday June 18, the Fly-in Airshow came together very quickly when other venues cancelled and some of the acts were already planning on doing a show, so they did what they could to bring it to Cameron. The airshow was free to everyone and a pancake breakfast was held prior to the airshow with about 175 people in attendance.

Crouch told the Council the intention was for the airshow to be small and to be over by noon. No airport traffic was stopped during the show.

The day of the show pilots took to the sky with loops, flips and other tricks. According to Crouch the airshow was designed to be a free event to celebrate aviation.

“That’s what we are passionate about and love,” Crouch said.

The airshow included vintage aircraft, high performance modern aircraft, and a helicopter among others.

Jesse James Outlaw Airshow puts on many shows across the region over the course of a year. Crouch mentioned to the City Council about possibly making this once again a yearly event.

Photo by John Chapman