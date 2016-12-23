Cameron High School host first career fair

On Friday December 2, Cameron High School hosted its first ever Career Fair. Over 50 different businesses were represented in the high school gym and divided into categories fitting their profession.

Business, Management and Technology, designated the Business Path included people who like to do math, sell things or use computers. Represented were financial advisors, banking and finance professionals, insurance, human resources and loan officers.

Natural Resources Agriculture, designated the Nature Path included those who like to work outdoors with plants and animals. Represented were biologists, ranch and operations managers, equipment sales and service, conservation agents, landscapers, real estate agent, agricultural director and loan officer specializing in agriculture and rural property.

Arts and Communication, designated the Creative path were people who like to draw, write or perform. Represented were photographers, graphic designers, public relations, music director, museum registrar, radio and newspaper.

Industrial & Engineering Technology designed the Building and Fixing Path were those like to figure out how things work and build things. Represented were engineers, chemists, electrical linemen, maintenance workers, construction workers, project managers and traffic engineers.

Health Services designated the Health Path were people who like to care for animals and people. Represented were Nurse Practitioners, nursing, EMT and Paramedics, pharmacists, hospital administrators, licensed practical nurses, and speech pathologists.

Human Services designated the Helping Path were people who like to make things better for others. Those represented included police officers, therapists, funeral directors, realtors, library director, hospitality management, elementary school administrator, personal fitness trainers and Missouri State Troopers.

Also participating were recruiters from the Air National Guard, Army, Marines, National Guard an the Navy, as well as representatives from Grand River Technical School and Hillyard Technical Center.

The afternoon began with the Senior class having the first opportunity to talk to the business professionals and went on through the Juniors, Sophomores and Freshman classes as the afternoon progressed. The students were given a list of example questions to ask and came up with many of their own during the course of the afternoon. Each student was required to speak with and have initialed their survey by six of the businesses represented before they turned in their survey and picked up their second semester schedule.