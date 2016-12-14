Cameron High School DECA Chapter Focuses on Veterans this holiday season

Cameron High School junior DECA members, Mackenzie Davis and Jacob Butler, approached the Chamber of Commerce in November with a community service project, which featured the residents of the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home.

The project, called Adopt-A-Vet, is the first of its kind for Cameron veterans, according to Davis. Veterans were asked to create a wish list of items, which included batteries, baking mixes, pens, highlighters, stamps, word searches, latch hook kits, construction paper and crayons, eye glass repair kits, sweatpants, and an iPod shuffle.

“We have been asking local businesses to sponsor a basket that will be donated to a veteran before Christmas,” said Davis. For each basket sponsored, a business will receive points. The business with the most points at the December 20 deadline will be featured in the Cameron Citizen-Observer and have their business decorated for Christmas by the Cameron DECA Chapter.

Northland Cleaners owner, Cindy Fraundorfer, recently sponsored a basket. “My dad was a veteran and served in the Navy. I think it's a wonderful idea and great for DECA to so something that gives to the community,” said Fraundorfer.

Local families, teachers, and individuals have made monetary donations to the project as well. In turn, Davis and Butler have had the opportunity to spend the money locally to buy the wish list items and create the baskets themselves.

“Our Veterans Home has approximately 200 residents, and with the help of the local businesses and community, we are hoping to provide a basket for every one of those veterans,” stated Davis.

“What a great way for businesses to support the youth of our community and to thank a veteran,” remarked Mary Murdock, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce

The gift baskets will be presented to the veterans by Davis and Butler on December 21st. There is still time to sponsor a basket or donate to the project. For more information, contact Jacob Butler at 816-284-2968 or Mackenzie Davis at 816-284-1369.