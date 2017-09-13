Cameron firefighters participate in memorial stair climb

On September 10, three firefighters from Cameron joined 340 others at the Town Pavilion in Kansas City - for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Each firefighter climbed 110 stories in full gear with the name of one of 343 firefighters killed in the events of September 11, 2001 in the World Trade Center on their back to represent them.

"It really isn't about us, it's about our brothers and sisters,” Corey Phillips said.

"It isn't about us, it's about the guy we carry on our back," Michael Cox added.

The event raises funds for S.A.F.E. an organization "to provide the comfort of financial support for the surviving spouses and dependents or, in their absence, the parents of sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency services personnel who lose their life in the performance of their duties," according to their mission statement.

They climbed with a team of four other firefighters from St. Joseph and Sugar Creek. This is Cox 4th year participating in the event, Phillips second, and this was the first year Bill Gitthens participated.

Each firefighter dons complete gear and climbs 110 stories in the Kansas City Town Pavilion, ringing a bell at the end of the climb. Each participant must be employed by a fire department, they may be volunteer, paid career, or retired. Last year, when registration opened online for the event in June, it was full in four seconds.

"It helps our brothers and sisters who die in the line of duty, or their families more importantly," Cox said. "It takes care of our brothers and sisters in blue, in red, any of them."