Cameron Education Foundation Legacy Wall

The Cameron Education Foundation is working on the forming of a Legacy Wall in the Cameron High School (CHS) formed of granite tiles. The tiles, available for purchase, will be prominently displayed between the activities entrance and the high school gym at CHS. The tiles are six inches by six inches and offer three lines of text – 16 characters long for a cost of $50.

According to board member, Derek Williams, the foundation believed this was an opportunity for the foundation to raise a little bit of money and to also offer space for people to leave a memorial or honorarium on the wall of the high school to say, “I was here.”

All of the funds raised will go directly back into the foundation to benefit Cameron Schools and students. The foundation will update the wall with new tiles once a year in time for graduation.

The Education Foundation was formed by alumni and former teachers who wanted to find a way to help teachers get funding for special projects or programs they wanted to offer. The foundation raises money and then puts it right back out to the teachers in Cameron Schools through a grant process.

The mission statement of the foundation according to their website, “To provide financial resources for the purpose of stimulating learning opportunities for students, teachers, and staff within the Cameron R-I School District.”

In the last round $3000 was given in grants for different projects including a green screen for the high school and money to the art teacher for tablets to offer students to create and access different digital forms of art.

Tiles can be purchased online at www.cameroneducationfoundation.org or by contacting the foundation at: Cameron R-1 Education Foundation, c/o Farmers State Bank, PO Box 567; Cameron Mo 64429.