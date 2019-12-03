Cameron’s New City Manager

A new City Manager was named during the February 19 City Council session. So, who is Stephen Rasmussen?

According to his bio, Rasmussen is a native of Cheyenne, Wyoming where he was born and raised. After graduating high school Rasmussen went to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado. Upon graduation Rasmussen was cross-commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army. Rasmussen served in the army for over 28 years before retiring as a Colonel.

During his time in the service Rasmussen was awarded several decorations of distinction including the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Bronze Star, and the Legion of Merit. Rasmussen also served as Base Commander which is the military equivalent to a City Manager. Upon retirement, Rasmussen chose city management as his second career believing his military experience and training prepared him well to serve in the civic arena.

Rasmussen has served in an administrative role for the cities of Maryland Heights, Missouri; Ottumwa, Iowa; Jefferson City, Missouri; Fairview Heights, Illinois; and most recently Bloomington, Illinois. According to Rasmussen he was interested in Cameron because he “very much” wanted to return to Missouri as a City Manager and the timing seemed to be right for him and for the City. He stated that when he visited Cameron he was impressed with the people. “Before anyone knew why I was visiting they were friendly and had a welcoming attitude”. According to Rasmussen, as he got to know the City staff and Cameron’s elected officials, he found them to be a group of professionals that he would really like to work for. “I promise I will give 110 percent to accomplish the goals of the City Council and to serve all the members of the community”.

Rasmussen’s wife, Pamela, is a middle school math teacher in St. Louis. She is originally from Cape Girardeau. Daughter Jaimie is a practicing attorney in Springfield. Daughter Ginger is finishing her last year at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to Rasmussen he and his wife look forward to becoming members of the Cameron community and meeting people.

According to Mayor Darlene Breckenridge, the thing that impressed her during Rasmussen’s interview was his confidence and honesty. “He never tap-danced around a question,” Mayor Breckenridge said, “Stephen will bring a plethora of knowledge and experience to our community and I think people will find him to be very approachable”.