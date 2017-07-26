Build a Better World Summer Reading Program comes to a close

On Thursday July 20 the Cameron Public Library hosted the final event in this year’s Summer Reading Program, which featured the theme, Build a Better World.

Participants in the program helped create a large collage of photos which will be on display in the library.

The final program featured information and crafts about the upcoming eclipse and encouraged participants to present a short play with props featuring the words Earth, Moon, Sun and Eclipse.

JoEllen Pratt spoke to the children about how it felt to Build a Better World, to which the children responded, “It feels nice and kind.”

According to Pratt, over the course of the Summer Reading Program over 150 acts of kindness in the community had been turned in by the participants – including bringing ice and water to neighbors; bringing trash cans in on a whole street; helping at the library; picking up trash; and making cookies for the police and emergency responders.

The Summer Reading Program also got lots of people reading over the summer.

The program concluded with a prize drawing for those who attended the program and put their names in a box each week. Prizes included movie pases to the YMCA, skating admissions, admission to botanical gardens, passes to Schlitterbahn water park; and the Kansas City Zoo. The two biggest prizes were two Kindle Fire – which were won by Jack Westover and Alisha White.

Photos by Annette Bauer