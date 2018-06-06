Brooke Leitterman Memorial Golf Tournament a success

The 2018 Brooke Leitterman Memorial Golf Tournament for Special Olympics was held on Saturday, June 2, at Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Club. The event raised over $12,000 for area Special Olympics.

The tournament was divided into three Fights. In the Championship Flight, 1st place and overall championship went to Mike Fallein and Shawn Fallein with a score of 63. Second Place, determined by a scorecard playoff, went to Les Mouser and Doug Mouser with a 64. 3rd place went to Jay Graham and George Pugh, also with a 64.

In the “A Flight”, 1st place went to Sam Hiner and Dennis McCoy with a score of 70. Art Sturgeon and Matt Brewer took 2nd place, also with a 70, again determined by a scorecard playoff. 3rd place went to Chris Shanks and Caleb Shanks with a 72.

“B Flight” winners were (1st place) Scotty Massey and Shay Massey with a score of 74. 2nd place was taken by Jeff Mouser and Megan Mouser with a score of 75, while Jason Leitterman and Travis Leitterman took 3rd place with a score of 76.

The Leitterman family took over operation of the Special Olympics Golf Tournament in 2012 in memory of their granddaughter, and favorite Special Olympian, Brooke Leitterman. Brooke loved Special Olympics and all of her teammates. This event helps keep her hopes and dreams alive. All funds raised in the tournament are managed by the St. Joseph Regional Office for Special Olympics. While the Regional Office covers 23 Northwest Missouri counties, the Leitterman family can designate the amount of funds set aside for Cameron, or any other areas covered by the St. Joseph office. Benefits provided by raised funds include well-athlete check-ups, glasses, athlete shoe fittings, dental screenings and much more.

This year’s event survived an early morning storm and strong winds, but developed into a beautiful day to be on the golf course. The event kicked off with a continental breakfast before tee off, and ended with a buffet donated by McCorkle’s. This was followed by an Awards Ceremony hosted by Janet Leitterman with included both trophies and prizes. Trophies were provided by Leibrandt’s Jewelry while other prizes were awarded by other sponsors, including Corporate Gold Sponsors Patty Becraft Web Designs, NW Electric Co-op, Scobee Powerlines, Cameron Newspapers, and McCorkle’s Eatery and Pub.

Photo by Nancy Hanrahan