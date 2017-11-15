Awana Club Packs Shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

A bar of soap & washcloth, toothbrush, box of crayons, notepad, pens & pencils, playdough, stuffed animal, doll, car, ball, and toys. These are just a sampling of the items that may be placed in an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Once packed, these boxes will make their way around the world to benefit a child whose entire Christmas will likely involve only one gift, a simple shoebox.

On Wednesday, November 8th, several weeks of collection culminated with Awana clubbers and leaders packing 154 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. In addition to the gift items packed into each box, the Awana clubbers also had the opportunity to complete a paper “All About Me” in which they could share information about themselves, their family, and their interests with the child who would receive their shoebox.

At the end of the evening, all of the clubbers’ shoeboxes were stacked at the front of the sanctuary where additional boxes will be added that have been filled by the congregation of First Baptist Church. In all, the church hopes to have 250 boxes filled this year. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to over 130 million children in more than 150 countries and territories.

Awana clubs of First Baptist Cameron meet every Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Clubs are held for children ages 2 years through the sixth grade. The clubbers’ next service project will be a penny offering to benefit international missions. This offering will be received in clubs on Wednesday, December 20th.