Artist at Heart

Local artist Kyle Carroll recently received the honor of having one of his paintings accepted into the Montana Miniatures Art Show. The painting is only 9 x 7 inches and is done in several layers of oil paint. The painting is very lifelike and full of minuscule details not noticed at first glance. He entitled the painting “His Bearing is Noble”. Kyle said his subject was Beau Robbins of Wyoming. Beau does reenactments and researches historical events and time periods. Kyle said this painting took him several weeks to complete as the oil paint takes a long time to dry and cure. The show will take place on March 20-23 in Hamilton, Montana. Absentee bids can be placed on www.bitterrootframes.com.

The retired Missouri State Highway Patrolmen and current Dekalb County Presiding Commissioner has created several artworks over the last 19 years. He even sells high quality Giclee prints of his original artworks. Giclee prints are one of the closest replicas of an original at a fraction of the cost.

His first painting was done in high school. He said his teacher was Teresa Ford and she helped to inspire all the students with new mediums and techniques. Kyle started college as a freshman art student. He had two painting classes and a wood cutting class. He said he “didn’t like being told what he had to paint”. He remembered wanting to paint an image of an eagle he had found and was told he had to complete in monotones. This restriction to his creativity, directed him a different way and he decided to study Biology instead.

Kyle is active in the arts community and knows several artists all over the country. He said that networking with these other artists has truly helped him to learn new techniques and tricks. Kyle has shown in several other galleries across the country and has his own art loving followers on his “Kyle Carroll Art” Facebook page. Additional artwork and information can be found on his website at www.kylecarrollart.com.