Animal Shelter discussion at City Council

The public hearing on the animal shelter was a hot topic of conversation during the City Council meeting on Monday April 16.

When Mayor Darlene Breckenridge opened the public hearing Dr. Nada Woodworth stepped forward to talk about some of the research done by the working group on the animal shelter. Woodworth told the Council some citizens have formed a non-profit group called Friends of the Cameron Animal Shelter to have fundraisers and help fund the operations of the animal shelter and to help offset any costs in building a new animal shelter. Woodworth then presented the Council with documentation from an architectural company to help explain why building an animal shelter costs so much, according to the company the costs of an animal shelter will cost approximately $300-350 per square foot. According to Woodworth the plans presented to the Council was less than that. According to International Building Codes, the only way to build the shelter is to have architectural plans and then put it out for bid. Woodworth said the working group was under the understanding they were to take the plans the city had already paid an architect for and use them to see if there was a less expensive way to build the shelter, which is what the group did. The final plans presented to the Council by the working group had a cost estimate of $251.78 a square foot, for a total cost of $604,271.

Council members asked if any shelters were visited during the course of working through the plans. Dr. Mark Carr said there are many people on the committee who have visited shelters and the state inspector for the state of Missouri is on the committee and brought a lot of information to the group about other shelters. Carr said they did not feel the need to visit a lot of other shelters because no other shelter would be exactly like the needs of Cameron.

Councilman Corey Sloan asked the working group what they felt their directive had been and Woodworth said the plans were available to them the first time they met and believed they were to look at the existing plans and see if there were ways costs to be cut down.

Carr said another point is they were tasked not with finding the funding for the animal shelter, but to find the costs of building it. Carr said individuals would take on tasks to individually to get information on the building material costs and then come together to discuss what they had found and assign new tasks.

Sue Manion came before Council and spoke very passionately about how much money has been spent by private citizens and said it is time for the city to spend money.

“Is it your fault people don’t take care of their animals, absolutely not,” Manion said. “Do we want you to spend this kind of money, no, we want an animal shelter, either build an animal shelter or put this thing to rest.”

A heated discussion then began back and forth between Councilman John Feighert and Sue Manion.

“We want an animal shelter, we do,” Feighert said. “But we’re not going to go crazy and spend $800,000 on a shelter.”

Mayor Breckenridge attempted to get the meeting brought back to order and Manion left the chamber.

Georgia Drager stepped before the Council and said she had put herself on the back burner in this discussion because she had not wanted her own personal issues with her shelter to influence the animal shelter discussion.

“Your solution to your animal problem in Cameron is your community,” Drager said.

Drager went on to ask the Council if they want an open facility or a closed facility. Does the city need an open shelter where pets can be adopted and people can volunteer or does the city want a closed shelter where animals are only moved through the facility. Drager and others presented information on some grants that may be available for the building of the shelter.

Drager said the city needs to make a decision on whether or not to have an open or closed shelter and then move forward.

New Council member Becky Curtis said thanks to some assistance given to her by a private citizen on some of the ordinances already in place by the city, the city had already made that decision. According to Curtis in 2009 ordinance 5491 the city chose to become a city that adopts out animals.

Drager and Carr both said there are actually no animals adopted out of the city, other than through Puppies for Parole or animals are transferred to Wayside Waifs and no adoptions are done from the city pound.

Drager said if the city decides to have a closed shelter there are a lot of things on the current plans that can be changed and costs can be cut down. But the city needs to make a decision on whether to have an open or closed shelter.

David Martin stepped before the Council to talk about the animal shelter and said as an animal lover this issue is important to him. Martin said he tells people he lives in Cameron, however, he lives outside of the city limits. Martin said he doesn’t disagree the current animal shelter is in a state of disrepair and this problem has gone on too long. However, Martin said in his opinion the city needs to pause and figure out exactly what the problem is and how to handle it. The city also needs to look at the differences between a rescue and a pound. According to Martin, there is no reason the pound cannot be run with the traditional seven days and then a non-profit can take over the animal and prevent euthanasia. Martin said there is such a focus on no kill shelters there is a lot of “funny business” that goes on to place animals. He went on to read headlines around cities being sued for problems caused by animals adopted to families and then having families attacked by the animals. Martin said there is no reason the city should run a rescue instead of a pound.

Quentin Lovejoy, who had been a part of the working group, came before the Council with a power point presentation and his opinion that the working group had not explored all the options for building a shelter. Although Lovejoy did not provide any figures, there were photos in his power point that showed other shelters and rescues built from metal buildings. Lovejoy said in his opinion the members of the committee went in to the process with a plan to only save money on the design as it was presented and try to get it through Council. Lovejoy expressed his opinion there is more work to do and he is willing to continue to work on it with anyone who is willing to work on it.

Heidi Sloan came before the Council and said they have had this long enough and they need to decide to either do something or don’t – but the back and forth needs to stop.

“The city wastes more than $700,000 per year, we need a new shelter, just get it done. The bickering back and forth needs to stop, just get it done,” Sloan said.

Georgia Drager went Facebook live during the discussion and the video is still available as of this article’s writing, through a link on the Newspaper Facebook page.