Home / Home
101 years Young

101 Years Young

Fri, 11/16/2018 - 4:21pm admin1
By: 
Tara Wallace
When asked what her secret to a long and meaningful life she stated, “People always ask me that,” after a brief pause, she advised, “Keep a positive attitude about everything.”

St. Patrick’s Manor was packed on Sunday, November 11, with friends, family, and well-wishers stopping by to celebrate Miriam Hahn’s 101 birthday. A couple Cameron Firemen even stopped by in their coats to wish Miriam well and “check on the cake”. 

 

The theme of the party was 101 Dalmatians which was also playing in the background to the delight of the youngest attendees. One of which brought Miriam a four-leaf clover “to give her good luck”. 

 

One thing was evident in the crowded space. Miriam is a woman much loved and highly regarded by those around her. When asked what her secret to a long and meaningful life she stated, “People always ask me that,” after a brief pause, she advised, “Keep a positive attitude about everything.” 

 

Advice tried, tested, and seasoned with time. Given in earnest by a woman that has so obviously been a positive influence on those near and dear to her. When asked about all the people that came and were still coming to celebrate with her, she said, “well I’ve got a lot, a lot, a lot of friends”. Then Miriam started to identify various family members. She beamed in pride at the small children saying she was especially proud of them. 

 

Here is to another year, Miriam. May it continue to be filled with friends, family and many “nice, nice visits”.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here