Two proclamations at City Council meeting

During the first portion of the city council meeting on Monday, May 1 two proclamations were offered by the city of Cameron. The first was presented by Mayor Darlene Breckenridge to Tammy Mallen and declared May – Mental Health Month. The second was presented by Mayor Breckenridge to Leo Fassnacht, declaring Thursday May 4 as the National Day of Prayer in Cameron.

Mark Gaugh, City Manager, reported to the council about the Public Works department being short-handed. The department relies heavily upon the work release program from the Cameron Prisons and there have been no workers for several weeks. Gaugh said he had spoken to the prisons and thought they might begin to get workers again soon.

Work on Lana Drive continues as the culvert collapsed and work was also delayed due to a water line needing to be relocated before the culvert could be replaced. Gaugh said if the water line was not relocated now and was struck during this work or future work, the businesses serviced by it would have to shut down for some time as repairs were completed, so it is better to relocate the line while the current work is being done. Orange Street is to be partly closed as drainage culvert pipes are replaced.

The current project bid date for the animal shelter is Thursday, May 4. Council member John Feighert once again expressed his concern for the costs estimated for the building of the animal shelter, Feighert said he had spoken to a businessman who built a building for much less than the estimations in the budget for the animal shelter. Feighert said he does not know the state recommended specifications, but believes it could be built for less. Feighert asked to be supplied with the specifications for the building. Gaugh said, architects are saying animal shelters cost about $200 a square foot to build, that is the suggestion they have to put in the budget and if there are contractors who could build the shelter for less than estimated, they should bid on the project.

There is nothing new to report on the head start project, but it seems to be going as planned.

The development project with the business owners on Griffin/Highway 36 is moving along. The city is working with those business owners to create a Community Improvement District. The second meeting was held, which starts the application process. The city is also working on a TIF application and a CID application for retail oriented development.

During the conversation about the short handed staff in the Public Works Department, Feighert said he noticed an additional $3 charge on his electric bill he wasn’t aware of. City Clerk Barbara Johnson asked to revisit Feigherts statement and asked Zac Johnson about the charge. The $3 charge is an annual primacy fee the state mandates the city charge, it is required two times a year, one for electric and one for sewer which the city has no control over.

Bill 2017-9 changing the various city codes to adopt the International Building Code, Resolution 2017-10 to make a budget adjustment and approval of the city liquor licenses were all approved unanimously by present council members. Council member L. Corey Sloan was not in attendance.

Continued discussion of the electric rates was tabled until Sloan could be in attendance to participate in the discussion.

There was no public participation.

The next City Council meeting will be Monday May 15, 6 p.m. at City Hall.