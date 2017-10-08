SCAM ALERT - From the Cameron Police Department
Thu, 08/10/2017 - 9:38am admin1
By:
Cameron Police and Emergency Management
City Hall has reported that multiple local businesses have received calls from individuals representing themselves as the utility company, claiming their bills are past due and demanding immediate payment or their electricity will be shut off. Please do not give your personal or credit card information out over the phone. Contact City Hall directly at 816-632-2177 if you have questions about your account or to verify the status of your utility account. ~sjb/21