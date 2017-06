Upcoming meetings/events

June 9-10

The Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting Cameron’s Bull Mania at 5 p.m. at the JBLB Insurance Arena, 915 N Ashland Dr, Cameron.

June 9

A Community Blood Drive will be held from Noon – 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church, 310 N Pine, Cameron.

June 10

Access II LLC will be hosting a Bass Fishing Tournament at Harrison County Lake.

Baby Grace open house will be held at 10 a.m. at the Turney Methodist Church.

Gower will hold their citywide garage sales.

Lathrop High School will hold an all school reunion, all day.

The Cameron Veteran’s Assistance League will be hosting their 18th Annual Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. at the Cameron Veteran’s Golf Course. Following the tournament, a 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War commemoration ceremony will be held.

Cameron Elks Lodge will hold a Special Needs Prom from 5 – 8 p.m. at the lodge, 9018 NE Hwy 69, Cameron.

June 12

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

June 13

The Cameron D.A.R.’s will be hosting their meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Carmen Stoneking. For the address and/or information on joining, please contact Margaret Stevens at 816-740-4282 or Anne Wolfe at 816-632-2241.

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.