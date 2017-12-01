Lights! Cameron! Action! begins competitive season on a high note

The Cameron High School Show Choir wasted no time making a statement at the State Fair Community College Show Choir Festival in Sedalia, Missouri on Saturday, January 7.

Under the direction of Jeremy Hess, Director of Vocal Music at CHS, the 39 member group performed “A Show Choir Wedding” at the festival. The judges awarded Lights! Cameron! Action! (LCA) 171 out of 180 possible points, the highest score it has ever received since the group began participating in the festival three years ago.

Awards and Honors included First Place in the Medium Mixed Schools Division, Best Vocal Sound, Best Ballad, Best Male Soloist (Jordan Bradford), and special recognition for Best Performer (David Curtis).

Senior members Jordan Bradford and Claire Steudle weren’t a bit surprised Curtis received Best Performer. “David works very hard and is driven in what he does,” said Bradford. “He truly has fun when he’s performing and it shows,” added Steudle.

“A Show Choir Wedding” consists of seven songs: A Boy and a Girl, When Can I See You Again, Falling in Love Through the Ages, a medley, which includes Steppin’ Out with My Baby, At Last/Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You, Don’t You Forget About Me, and I’m a Believer.

The medley was followed by a ballad called Falling Slowly, the piece which earned LCA Best Ballad and Bradford Best Male Soloist. After the ballad, the group performed This Will Be/Marry You/Marry Me, Canon in D, and Little White Church.

The production is a labor of love for both Hess, the members of the Show Choir, and the volunteer crew. Work begins for such a project nearly nine months prior to the opening of curtains. Hess begins the long process of choosing and arranging the music, writing the instrumental pieces, along with the vocals, creating the choreography for the show, and teaching the show choir students the number.

Show Choir members are introduced to their show in August during a day-long camp. From that point, many long hours are put into perfecting their craft and producing a show-stopping performance that will compete against other schools.

The Choir Festival in Sedalia, the first of six performances of the season, was a success, however for Hess, the purpose of the festival is more educational than anything. Moving forward, Hess would like to see cleaner execution as more difficult competitions approach. He was pleased with the show choir Saturday, saying, “The kids were so focused and stepping up left and right with leadership. I think fantastic leadership will take us in the right direction as the season moves along.”

Hess had high praise and appreciation for the volunteer crew. He lauded on parents who helped with the trailer, sets, costumes, design of the lighting scheme, and many other factors that go into a successful program.

LCA travels to Columbia this weekend to compete in the Rock Bridge Show Choir Festival.