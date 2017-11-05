The Great American Total Solar Eclipse in August

On August 21, 2017, Cameron will be in the path of a unique, once in a lifetime event, a total solar eclipse. The Great American Total Solar Eclipse will darken the skies all the way from Oregon to South Carolina, along a stretch of land about 70 miles wide. This will be the first time a total solar eclipse has been visible from the contiguous United States since 1979.

Cameron is set to experience two minutes and twenty-seven seconds of totality beginning at 1:07 p.m., but the partial phase begins at 11:41 a.m.

Here are a few eclipse facts:

· A total solar eclipse occurs somewhere on Earth once in every 18 months on average.

· In any one location, a total solar eclipse is very rare, occurring on average once every 375 years.

· During a total solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow is cast upon the Earth.

· There are two parts to this shadow – an outer shadow that covers a wide region creating a partial eclipse, and a much smaller central shadow that creates the total eclipse.

· As the Earth rotates, the central shadow creates a thin path known as the path of totality.

· If you are located within the path of totality, you will experience nature’s most amazing spectacle – a total eclipse of the Sun.

· Those outside of the path of totality will experience a partial eclipse, an event nowhere near as dramatic as a total eclipse.

· Even if only 1% of the Sun is visible, it is still 10,000 times too bright to see the exciting eclipse phenomena. You must be within the path of totality to feel the full experience.

· Even those who know what is happening can be caught off guard by a total solar eclipse.

· It is eerie, awe‐inspiring, unsettling, beautiful, and often emotionally overwhelming.

· Most people find it hard to describe the totality experience.

· It is essential to consider eye safety when planning for the eclipse.

· People must use solar filters to view the partial phases of the eclipse.

· Totality can be viewed safely with the naked eye, but only if you are in the path of totality.

· Few people that you will meet have experienced a total solar eclipse.

· Most people remain unaware of how incredible this natural event is.

· Often the total eclipse is the single largest event to occur within a region, attracting major crowds.

The Cameron Chamber of Commerce is selling eclipse glasses for $1 each, as proper eyewear is important to view a solar eclipse.

Are you ready for the Great American Total Solar Eclipse?