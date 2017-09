Upcoming meetings/events

September 9

Plattsburg Chamber of Commerce will host their Table Fair at the Plattsburg Community Courtyard.

Cowpoke Challenge will be held at the Plattsburg Saddle Club.

September 11

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

September 12

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Missouri Shoal Chapter of the DAR will be holding a U.S. Constitution/ 1st Amendment program at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Margaret Stevens, 606A SE 240th St, Lathrop.

September 14

The Missouri Shoal Chapter of the DAR will be holding a Midwest District Mtg at 9 a.m. at the Stake Center, 705 W. Walnut St, Independence, MO.