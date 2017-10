Upcoming meetings/events

September 21

Cameron Park Board will be holding an open house hosted by Vireo from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Cameron Regional YMCA.

September 22

The Plattsburg High School Homecoming Parade will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Plattsburg.

September 23

The 11th Annual Mustang F-body Meet will be held at 3 p.m. at the US 36 Raceway, Osborn.

Backpack Buddies will be holding a bake sale from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Cameron Walmart.

September 24

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

September 26

The Cameron Municipal Court is in session, at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

September 28

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.