Upcoming meetings/events

October 26

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will be holding a Judgement House tour starting at 6:30 p.m. at 202 E. Ford, Cameron.

The Stella Grindstead Center will hold Lunch with Law Enforcement during normal lunch hours.

October 27

The Comedy Vets will be presenting the Old School Variety Show at 6:30 p.m. at the Old School, 116 W 4th St, Cameron.

October 28

Dream Catchers will be hosing a Chili Dinner from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Cameron United Methodist Church.

Amity United Methodist Church will be hosting Lord’s Acre Day Sale and Dinner starting at 11 a.m.

October 28-29

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will be holding a Judgement House tour starting at 4 p.m. at 202 E. Ford, Cameron.

October 30

Cameron High School National Honor Society will participate in Trick or Treat for canned goods.

October 31

Boofest will be held from 6 - 7:30 p.m. in McCorkle Park.

The Cameron Veteran’s Home will be hosting trick or treating from 6 – 8 p.m.

Quail Run will be hosting Trick or treating from 6:30 – 8 p.m.