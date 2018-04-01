City of Cameron hires Shellie Blades as new City Clerk
The Cameron City Council has appointed Shellie Blades to the City Clerk position. The opening was created upon the retirement announcement of the current City Clerk, Barbara O’Connor, who will serve until through January 31 of this year. Shellie began her service with the City of Cameron in 1993, and is currently the Administrative Assistant/Records Clerk at the City’s police department. Shellie has also worked at City Hall as Administrative Assistant for 14 years, and has performed City Clerk duties on occasion in Clerk O’Connor’s absence. The Council advertised the position, received 22 applications and interviewed six candidates for the position. Although Shellie has done some fill-in work for the Clerk in the past, she will work with Barbara O’Connor to go over the many aspects of the job and the changes that may have occurred in the position, since.