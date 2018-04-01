City of Cameron hires Shellie Blades as new City Clerk

Upcoming Events

January 5

Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at the Kidder Methodist Church. The meeting will begin at 6:30. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. For more information call 660-755-4911

January 8

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

January 9

The Missouri Shoal Chapter of the DAR will be hosting a salad luncheon at 11 a.m. with a Master Review and Year End Reports program at the Brazelton Community Center, 707 Oak St, Lathrop.