Cameron resident charged with stealing

According to a press release issued by Police Chief Rick Bashor, in October of this year, a report was received from members of the local Toys 4 Tots organization about missing money from their account.

The Cameron Police Department launched an investigation and according to the warrant application filed with the courts, a member of the organization had been having lunch with Roxy Fry when Fry began to cry and stated she had taken money from the Cameron Toys 4 Tots bank account. When the bank account was checked, it was discovered over $10,000 was removed from the account without the permission of the organization.

During the investigation it was revealed that 32 withdrawals had been made from the Toys 4 Tots account at local banks using the ATM card in Fry’s possession, with dates ranging from December of 2016 through May of this year.

The total amount removed from the Toys 4 Tots account through ATM transactions was $10,430.

It was also discovered during the investigation there were three transactions made at Walmart in Cameron which are also considered fraudulent, deemed so due to the type of items purchased.

Fry is charged with six counts of misdemeanor stealing. The DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued a criminal summons to Fry on November 17. On December 6, Fry appeared in court and waived arraignment. The case has been continued to January 3, 2018 in DeKalb County Court.