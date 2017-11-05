Cameron Food Pantry hosts open house

Last Wednesday, the Cameron Food Pantry hosted an open house at their new location at Third and Walnut. The new location offers them much more space to operate and has allowed them more space for the clothes closet as well.

The clothes closet is open the same hours as the food pantry which is Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the clothes closet is open to any and all. Monies collected at the clothes closet go to benefit the continuing work of the food pantry.

Local churches who are members of the Ministerial Alliance currently offer volunteers to work the pantry on a weekly basis, but the panty is always looking for more people willing to assist. According to Paul Zimmerman, the pantry would like to be able to offer evening hours, at least one evening a week, but need people willing to volunteer to have it open.

If you would like to volunteer or would like more information about the food pantry you can contact them at 816-632-3663 or cameronfoodpantry@gmail.com.