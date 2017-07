Upcoming meetings/events

July 13

The Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course will be hosting a youth golf for children ages 8-17 at starting at 9 a.m. For more info contact 816-632-2626.

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will be holding Vacation Bible School from 6 – 8:40 p.m. for four year olds to children entering 6th grade.

The Cameron Municipal Band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Price Pavilion in McCorkle Park.

July 15

Plattsburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Christmas in July in downtown Plattsburg.

The Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting the Ultimate Cowgirl/boy Challenge starting at 10 a.m. at the JBLB Insurance Arena, 915 N Ashland Dr, Cameron.

July 16

Benefit lunch and birthday party for Donna Jarecki. Catered lunch will be held at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with free will donation going to support the Cameron Nutrition Center. A finger food reception will follow from 2 – 4 p.m. Benefit will be held at the Cameron Nutrition Center.

July 17

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.