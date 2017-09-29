Accident on D Highway near Kidder, involving Amish buggy

Update on accident involving buggy on Highway D:

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Report, Thursday morning September 28, Glen Seger,53 of Hamilton was traveling Eastbound on Highway D when he stuck a horse drawn buggy from behind.

The buggy was being driven by Abraham Bontrager, 10, of Kidder. Also in the buggy were: Allen Bontrager 8; Susan Bontrager, 11, Jemina Miller, 13, Lydia Miller, 15, and Susie Miller, 11.

Occupants of the buggy were transported via ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Jemima Miller was transported to Children Mercy Hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.